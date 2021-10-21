Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.00. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,171. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

