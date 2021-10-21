Insider Selling: Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Brian Achenbach sold 4,450 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $10,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 23,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,119. The company has a market cap of $202.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.