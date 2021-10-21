Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.