Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce sales of $35.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.60 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REPX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. 33,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,527. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

