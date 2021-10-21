Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

GLAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,178. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.