Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 771,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,089. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.59.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

