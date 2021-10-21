BTMX Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

