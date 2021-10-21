-$1.29 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the lowest is ($1.36). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($7.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 961,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,853. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

