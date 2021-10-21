Spectrecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00095587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00396348 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00034810 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

