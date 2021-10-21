Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

