$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,685. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

