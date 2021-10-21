Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,685. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

