AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Dave Helsel Sells 3,494 Shares

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,960. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

