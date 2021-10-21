California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 80,238 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,603,488.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

CRC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.