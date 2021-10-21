eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $550,045.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $550,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,865,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 73,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,173. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in eXp World by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 174,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

