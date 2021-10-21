-$0.01 EPS Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.
MYPS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,536. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
