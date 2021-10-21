-$0.01 EPS Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

MYPS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,536. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.