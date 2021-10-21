Thisoption (TONS) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 71.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $292,296.12 and approximately $13.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

