CIBC Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 1,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

