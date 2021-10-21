DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.52

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 483256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

