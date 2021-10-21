Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.38

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $95.36, with a volume of 1173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.