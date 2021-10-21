UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

