Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.32. 74,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $425.44. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.18.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

