Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share.
Shares of ANTM traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.32. 74,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $425.44. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19.
In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.18.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
