PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PPG traded up $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,737. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

