FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.52. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,455. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

