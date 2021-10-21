Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 475,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

