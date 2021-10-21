Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $6.80 EPS

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $6.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.26 and the lowest is $6.33. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.63 to $22.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $28.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.02. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.