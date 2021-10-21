$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.33. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

