First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

INBK traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

