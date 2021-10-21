Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,634. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

