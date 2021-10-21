Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 22,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

