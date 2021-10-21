MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

