TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriState Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of TriState Capital worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

