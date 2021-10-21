Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GL stock traded down $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

