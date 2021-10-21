Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 181 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

