iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.79

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.79 and last traded at $255.67, with a volume of 22649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

