Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $32,633.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00245327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00134295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,702,306 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

