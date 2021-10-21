Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.38. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,211.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.31 to $24.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $188.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,117. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

