THORChain Price Reaches $8.99 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00014319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $143.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.