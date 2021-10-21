Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.
Shares of Anthem stock traded up $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $430.57. 87,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.18.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.