Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $430.57. 87,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.18.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

