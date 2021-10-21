Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.32. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,776. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $873.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

