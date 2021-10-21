$0.03 EPS Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Gaia posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

