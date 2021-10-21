Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,667. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

