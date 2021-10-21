UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 291,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 0.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $451,949,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

