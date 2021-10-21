Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of PDS traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.56) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

