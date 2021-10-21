D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $103.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $89.11. 60,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

