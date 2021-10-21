TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $279,424.74 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $279,424.74 and approximately $25,695.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

