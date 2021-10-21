Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.90. 12,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,241. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

