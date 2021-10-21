MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MSM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 10,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.