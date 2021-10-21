International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.