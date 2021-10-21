Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $3.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

NYSE:DFS traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.83. 78,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $2,380,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

